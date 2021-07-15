Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], July 15 (ANI): With the Tokyo Olympic countdown entering its last phase and the shuttlers gearing up for the Games, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday spoke with the contingent.

"He (Biswa) interacted with the shuttlers to take feedback on their preparations and BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania met the players as well as the coaches and the travelling support staff personally on Thursday at the Gachibowli Stadium and wished them all the best," stated an official BAI release.

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu has been given a comparatively easier path in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

Sindhu has been selected in Group J of women's singles and she has been seeded sixth. The 2019 World Champion Sindhu will lock horns against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi and Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova on the league stage.

When it comes to the men's category, Sai Praneeth has also been given a respite as he has been seeded 13th in Group D. Praneeth will clash against Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands and Isreal's Misha Zilberman in the league stage.

Men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been placed in Group A. The duo will have to square off against the top seed Indonesian pair of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin and England's duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

In the singles competition, the top player from each group will qualify for the knock-out stages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)