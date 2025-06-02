New Delhi [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Driven by its vision to make India a global badminton powerhouse, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced on Monday a strategic investment of over Rs 10 crore to identify, nurture, and develop talent across the country.

This bold step reinforces BAI's continued commitment to building a world-class badminton ecosystem. As the only national sports federation to have implemented such a comprehensive structural investment, BAI has already laid a strong foundation with initiatives like the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati. The current investment will further strengthen grassroots engagement, support state associations, incentivise former players to take up coaching roles, and reward international medal-winning performances--all while doubling domestic tournament prize money, as per a BAI press release.

The decision to this effect was taken at the Association's Annual General Body meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday under the chairmanship of President Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Based on the decisions taken at the AGM, BAI will invest over Rs 9.75 crore each year in the development of grassroots initiatives and helping state associations conduct domestic tournaments. The total prize pool and grant allocation for the national tournament stands at Rs 3.8 crore. The association has also made financial provisions for paying INR 1 lakh per month to Olympians and Rs 50,000 per month to coaches who have represented the official Indian team in international events and are currently coaching at National Camps held across three locations.

"But given the size of our country, one NCE was never going to be enough, and hence we are providing grants to state associations to come up with development across the state, and the current increase in grants will help them enhance their existing programs," said the BAI president after the AGM.

Beginning this year, the annual grant to state associations has been increased from INR 7.5 lakh to INR 10 lakh, while the prize money for national ranking tournaments for all age groups has also been doubled. BAI will also provide additional grants of INR 1.5 lakh to U-13 events and INR 2 lakh each for organisers of Senior and U-19 ranking tournaments and INR 3 lakh to organisers of Under-15 and Under-17 All India ranking events.

The total investment in all the National Championships has also been increased by over 50 per cent, thereby incentivising state associations to host more national-level events.

In the last few years, BAI has been investing a lot of effort and money in developing grassroots coaching and infrastructure through various initiatives like running coach certification programs, giving cash rewards to top performers.

Speaking about the increase in prize money for national ranking tournaments, Dr Sarma said looking after the needs of up-and-coming players, motivating them and providing them better financial incentives was critical for the development of the sport and chart out a pathway through which the future course.

Hereafter, the senior national ranking tournaments will have a prize purse of Rs 10 lakh, U-19 national ranking (Rs 8 lakh), U-15 and U-17 national ranking (Rs 12 lakh) and U-13 national ranking events will have a prize pool of Rs 6 lakh.

The total grant and prize money for all the National Championships was also increased from Rs 2.13 crore to Rs 3.2 crore.

The apex body also decided to make a special provision of substantial cash rewards for players who are making their mark on the international stage. A player/pair winning the BWF World Tour Super 1000 title will get a cash reward of Rs 10,00,000, while a world championships gold medallist will be awarded a sum of Rs 20,00,000 for their hard work and excellence. Even juniors will have a chance of winning handsome rewards if they win medals at the world and Asian championships with gold winners allocated a highest prize purse of Rs 15,00,000 and Rs 10,00,000 respectively.

Even a gold medal in senior team events will fetch a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh while the juniors teams will get a reward of Rs 30 lakh.

Major investment decisions taken by BAI AGM:-Increased Annual Grant to State AssociationsPrevious Grant: Rs 7.5 lakh per yearRevised Grant: Rs 10 lakh per year

-Additional Grant for organising National Ranking TournamentsSenior Ranking: Rs. 2,00,000U-19 ranking: Rs 2,00,000U-15/U-17 ranking: Rs 3,00,000U-13 ranking: Rs 1,50,000

Prize money for national ranking tournaments

Tournament categoryPrevious Prize moneyRevised Prize Money

Senior RankingRs 5,00,000Rs 10,00,000

U-19 rankingRs 4,00,000Rs 8,00,000

U-15/U-17 rankingRs 6,00,000Rs 12,00,000

U-13 rankingRs 3,00,000Rs 6,00,000

National Championships - Prize Money and Grant AllocationTournamentPrevious Total Grant and Prize MoneyRevised Total Grant and Prize money

Senior NationalsRs 75 lakhRs 1 crore

Junior (U-19) NationalsRs 35 lakhRs 70 lakh

U-15/U-17 NationalsRs 40 lakhRs 75 lakh

U-13 NationalsRs 25 lakhRs 30 lakh

U-11 NationalsRs 5 lakhRs 7 lakh

Veteran NationalsRs 33 lakhRs 38 lakh

Total

Rs 213 LakhRs 320 lakh

Financial support for Indian coaches training national campersEligibility: Coaches who have represented the official Indian team at Internationals and are currently coaching national campers

-Olympians Coaching at National Camps: Rs 1,00,000 per month-Other official Indian International Coaches Training at National Camps : Rs 50,000 per month

