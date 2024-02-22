New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct its first-ever coaches development program (grassroots level) for over 100 aspiring coaches in March at four venues across the country.

The BAI is doing this in association with REC Limited and Sports Authority of India (SAI) as part of its "endeavour to bring in uniformity in grassroots coaching and develop a strong assembly line of potential stars".

The 11-day program will focus on skill and knowledge enhancement of the participants around essentials of grassroots badminton coaching.

These programmes will be held at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, Raipur, Prakash Padukone Academy, Bengaluru and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad from March 8-18, BAI said in a release on Thursday.

"Coaches Development Program is aimed at empowering beginner level former players and coaches who understand the game but do not have all the experience of being a professional coach," BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said.

BAI has also asked all the state units to recommend four names within the age limit of 25-45 years, who have represented the state at the national or zonal level and have interest in coaching to be eligible for the program.

Participants who will be clearing the assessment at the end of 10 days will be eligible to appear for the BAI Level 1 certification exam for coaching on the final day of the program.

