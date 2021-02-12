Dhaka, February 12: Joshua Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph both scored half-centuries before Shannon Gabriel picked two wickets to put West Indies on top on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

West Indies scored 409 runs in their first innings then dismantled Bangladesh's top order to reduce hosts at 105/4 before the close of the second day's play. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun are unbeaten at 27 and six runs respectively with Bangladesh trailing by 304 runs.

The Windies took charge on the second day of the second Test as the Tigers had a torrid outing with both bat and ball. Two unbeaten overnight batsmen Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua resumed the West Indies innings with 223 for 5.

They batted sensibly in the first hour as bowlers were searching for the wickets. Finally, it was Mehidy Hasan who gave the first breakthrough of the day by dismissing Bonner for 90. Then Joseph joined with Joshua and they added 118 runs in the sixth wicket to frustrate the Bangladesh bowlers.

Just before the tea break Abu Jayed led the fightback with a couple of wickets but the damage was done as Joshua and Joseph's two fifty-plus knocks helped them score past the 400 runs mark. Abu Jayed and Taijul grabbed four wickets each.

In response, Bangladesh lost two wickets for just 11 as Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto got out cheaply. Skipper Mominul looked good but could not convert his innings to a big one as he went after scoring. Tamim played a counter-attacking knock before Gabriel dismissed him for 44 as Bangladesh were in all sorts of trouble on 71 for 4.

From there, Mushfiqur and Mohammad Mithun batted with patience as the duo ensured no more further trouble before the end of the day's play.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 105/4 (Tamim Iqbal 44, Mushfiqur Rahim 27*; Shannon Gabriel 2-31); West Indies 409/10.

