India and England will be locking horns at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. This will be the second game in which the two teams will be locking horns against each other. The best part is the match will be welcoming the fans once again after a long long time. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So India will be looking to make a comeback into the game. Virat Kohli and men had lost the first Test by 227 runs. India vs England 2nd Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Chennai: Check Pitch Report of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England on the other side has suffered from a jolt as Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the second test match. For the Indian team, Axar Patel is available for the second game. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar, who were added to the squad as a replacement for Axar, have been withdrawn. Earlier today, Axar Patel was spotted in the nets. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

On Which TV Channel India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Star Sports 1 SD/HD will telecast the game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers as well.

India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live online streaming of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021.

