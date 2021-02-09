Chittagong [Bangladesh], February 9 (ANI): After pulling off one of the most memorable Test chases, beating Bangladesh at home, West Indies coach Phil Simmons said that his side now has to make sure that they do not go backwards and they continue to build on this new high.

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh after chasing down 395 with the help of Kyle Mayers' unbeaten double ton.

"I am tired of these one wins and then struggling for the next three or four games. We need to improve on some things and continue the intensity in our preparation. We have to make sure we don't go backwards again. We are trying hard to put things in place so that we don't go in that direction," ESPNCricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

West Indies have won just 12 Tests in the last five years, which include just two Test series wins: 2-0 against Bangladesh in 2018 and 2-1 against England in 2019.

Talking about what he would like his side to improve on, Simmons said: "I think one of the areas of concern is we haven't had an opening partnership of note. It would be nice to get a big opening partnership to set up how things go with the other batsmen."

"I don't think our spinners were as consistent as they can be. They bowled well but there's room for improvement in our bowling. I think we 90 per cent nailed down how our field placing will be for different batters but we have to be consistent. More than likely, Dhaka is going to spin more than Chattogram," he added.

Talking about Mayers' heroics, Simmons said: "I think the last time [a West Indies batsman made a double-century on debut] was Lawrence Rowe. It is an amazing feat. It is all right to do it in the first innings, but to have the temperament in taking us to winning the game made it extra special."

"It is in the history books. You don't start from 210, you start from zero. I know people will forget his double-hundred by the time the next Test is finished. You have to start from zero and do everything you did two days before the game. Most cricketers will know to start over. Sometimes we get into this hype when we have done well. Over the next few days, we have to get back down to earth and know that the game starts from zero again."

Bangladesh and West Indies will now lock horns in the second Test beginning February 11. (ANI)

