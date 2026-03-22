East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): The death toll in the suspected milk adulteration case in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district has risen to 16, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) K Venkateswara Rao confirmed on Sunday.

The official further noted that three others are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in Rajamahendravaram, where their condition is being closely monitored.

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Earlier, on February 22, KIMS Hospital in Rajamahendravaram reported multiple admissions of elderly individuals who suffered from severe symptoms like anuria (absence of urine output), vomiting, abdominal pain, and acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis.

The affected residents belonged to the Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar areas of Lalacheruvu, Rajamahendravaram. Clinical findings indicated acute renal failure with significantly elevated levels of blood urea and serum creatinine, findings highly suggestive of toxic exposure.

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A preliminary epidemiological investigation indicated a strong connection to milk consumption as the probable source of the exposure. The milk in question was supplied from the Varalakshmi Milk Dairy to 106 families.

Following these findings, the milk supply from this dairy was immediately suspended.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA), in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), launched an intensive crackdown on food adulteration in Kanpur, which resulted in the seizure of more than 13 thousand litres of adulterated oil and over 1,000 KG of coloured waste.

Additionally, officials raided a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Kalyanpur, and goods valued at ₹5.45 lakh were seized. All seized samples have been sent to a laboratory for further analysis, according to an official statement.

This campaign was launched at food outlets across the city as the festival season approaches. FSDA also conducts rapid raids in Lucknow during Ramadan and Holi. The campaign includes surprise inspections of cold storage facilities and dairies. During the raid, 1,320 kg of dates were seized. Along with that, 1,418 kg of coloured Kachri was also seized.

"Action was taken at Swaroop Cold Storage in Aishbagh. An inspection of Himalayan Cold Storage on Ayodhya Road was also conducted, and a raid was also carried out on dairies in the Havetmau area of Rae Bareli Road, with samples also taken from sweet shops. Food items were seized from the warehouse of a businessman in Aminabad. Strict action continues against adulteration ahead of the festivals," the statement read. (ANI)

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