Islamabad, Apr 30 (AP) Pakistan will host Bangladesh for five T20 matches next month with Faisalabad set to stage its first international match after a 17-year hiatus, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The first two games of the series will be played at Faisalabad on May 25 and 27 with Lahore hosting the remaining three games between May 31-June 3. Bangladesh was the last team to play an ODI at Faisalabad in 2008.

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell Misses Out Due to Finger Fracture.

Bangladesh was due to play three T20s and three ODIs in Pakistan. However, both cricket boards agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20s as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)