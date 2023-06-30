Barcelona, Jun 30 (AP) Barcelona has signed American teenager Onyeka Gamero for its women's "B" team, calling her one of the most promising prospects in women's soccer in the United States.

The 17-year-old forward also has Spanish citizenship because of her father, and has Nigerian origins through her mother.

Gamero has played for the youth squads of the U.S. national team and was with Beach FC in California.

Barcelona on Thursday said it also signed 16-year-old Norwegian forward Martine Fenger for its youth team. She has played for Norway's youth squads and was at Kolbotn FC.

Both players will reside in Barcelona's youth academy. (AP)

