Leverkusen (Germany), May 8 (AP) Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz says he'd like to play for another club sometime.

“I'm definitely keen to leave my comfort zone at some point and experience something new,” Wirtz said in a Sports Illustrated interview published on Thursday. “I know the football locker rooms well enough and am convinced I would quickly fit in anywhere.”

The 22-year-old Wirtz has a contract with Leverkusen to 2027 but has been linked with a potential move to league rival Bayern Munich, Premier League side Manchester City, and Spanish giant Real Madrid.

Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoeneß has been calling for Wirtz's signing, but the financially hampered club will likely find its ambitions limited by the price Leverkusen can demand for the young star, widely considered one of the best players in Germany.

Man City would have no such constraints as it looks for a successor to the departing Kevin de Bruyne, nor would Madrid for a “galactico” signing if he were to join with Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who is widely expected to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Spanish club.

“I'm quite lucky to have so many great clubs at my doorstep and to be able to play for one of the best clubs in Germany and Europe now,” Wirtz said. “I've great respect for the guys here in Leverkusen who come from South America or Africa, for example, and who leave their families and surroundings behind for their careers.”

Wirtz was 16 when he joined Leverkusen from local rival Cologne in January 2020. Six months later he became the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga at age 17 years, 34 days, though that record was later taken by Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.

“When I switched from Cologne to Leverkusen, I didn't think about my salary for a single second, but only about what was best for my career. I don't even think about how much money I have in my account or what I could earn in the future,” said Wirtz, who was grateful to his parents for their support.

“They taught me to have a lifestyle that's good for me, and not to neglect school. My parents played a big part in me becoming a professional soccer player. They were at every game, and my mother was even at every training session. I can count myself very lucky to have such a family,” Wirtz said.

Wirtz's older sister, Juliane Wirtz, plays for Werder Bremen women's team.

Florian Wirtz has scored 10 goals and set up 12 more in the Bundesliga this season.

He has six goals in 29 appearances for Germany. (AP)

