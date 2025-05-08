Is everything alright between the power couple, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's personal lives, as they have found themselves at the centre of social media chatter? But this time, it’s not about cricket or cinema. A storm of funny memes and hilarious Instagram reels has taken over the internet after eagle-eyed fans noticed the Indian cricket superstar’s unexpected ‘like’ on a photo of 23-year-old actress and influencer Avneet Kaur, shared by one of her fan pages. While the incident has sparked speculation and confusion among netizens, the online community has responded in typical desi fashion — with humour, creativity, and a flood of viral content featuring the power couple in quirky, exaggerated scenarios. ‘Bhabhi Abhi Bhi Naraaz Hai’: Amid Avneet Kaur Controversy, Anushka Sharma Ignores Virat Kohli As They Step Out for Dinner Date in Bengaluru; Netizens React to Couple’s Awkward Moment (Watch Video).

What Was Virat Kohli's Statement on Avneet Kaur 'Like' Controversy?

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram story to share a statement on the entire fiasco. He wrote, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding." Well, it further escalated the matter and gave meme-makers more fodder to make hilarious memes and jokes.

Kalesh Loading!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh17 (@rish17bh)

Hungama Movie Is The New Simpsons When It Comes To Predictions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Edit 4 You (@justedit4u)

This Like Will Forever Be Remembered

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gustakh (@gustakhedits)

HAHHAHAHAHAHAHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by criccsayyys (@criccsayyys)

Khao Kasam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Sarcastic Memes (@just.sarcastic.memes)

Arrrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sooperzeero

These Memes Are Getting Dank

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mridanga♪ (@chill_mridanga)

King Se Maafi Maango

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cric wave (@cric_wave_17)

Meanwhile, a video is making the rounds on social media, alleging that the Bollywood actress is ignoring her star cricketer husband in a public space. Now, rumours about a "fight" between a celebrity couple are not unheard of; however, putting the stars under so much scrutiny is not healthy.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017, after dating for a few years. Their romantic relationship has always attracted massive media attention. The dynamic duo is lovingly called 'Virushka,' a moniker given by the couple's fans. Virat and Anushka are parents to a daughter named Vamika, born in January 2021, and a son named Akaay, born in February 2024.

