Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 9. The crucial IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Super Giants are in a precarious position and need a desperate win to stay alive in the ongoing edition. RCB Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat CSK in M Chinnaswamy Thriller To Move to Top of IPL 2025 Points Table.

The Rishabh Pant-led side can do now is win all their remaining matches and hope some results fall in their favour. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a commanding position in the points table. A victory will confirm their qualification. Notably, if they win two out of the three remaining games, RCB are guaranteed a top-two finish.

Lucknow Weather Live

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 9. The LSG vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Showers are expected in the evening. However, the weather is expected to be clear during match hours. A full 20-over contest might be seen during the LSG vs RCB match if rain stays away. The temperature will remain around 35 degrees Celsius. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings by Two Runs in IPL 2025; Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd, Yash Dayal Help RCB Beat CSK Twice in One Season for the First Time.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Traditionally, the track at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has been balanced for batters and bowlers. The batters can play their shots, whereas pacers and spinners get purchase from the pitch as the match progresses. The venue hasn't produced consistently high-scoring games this season. The team that wins the toss ideally chooses to bowl first.

