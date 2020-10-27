Warsaw, Oct 27 (AP) Robert Lewandowski's former agent in Poland was detained by police on Tuesday following allegations that he blackmailed the Bayern Munich striker for money.

Warsaw prosecutors' office spokesman Marcin Sadus said they ordered the detention of Cezary Kucharski as part of their investigation into Lewandowski's report of criminal threats made against him.

Sadus said searches were carried out at Kucharski's home and offices. Polish media reported last month that Kucharski demanded 20 million euros ($23.3 million) from Lewandowski for their past business cooperation.

Lewandowski denies owing him money.

Kucharski, a former Poland national team player and a former lawmaker for the liberal opposition Civic Platform party, was Lewandowski's manager in Poland for 10 years until 2018. (AP)

