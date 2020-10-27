Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will hope to resurrect its campaign when they play Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 27 (Tuesday). David Warner’s side are seventh in the points table with eight points from 11 games and need to win all of their remaining three matches while also hoping for results in their favour to have any chances of reaching the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online details for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 should scroll down for all information. SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 47 Preview: Delhi Capitals Aim to Bounce Back, Settle Scores With Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals are second in the team standings with 14 points from 11 matches and are among the favourites to reach the playoffs but have lost their last two games. Delhi need a win to secure the playoffs berth and will hope to do so against a Sunrisers Hyderabad side, who are struggling with their batting order. But Warner's side beat Delhi by 15 runs in the reverse fixture this season and will be eager for a similar result. SRH vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

SRH vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 47 on Star Sports TV Channels

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2020 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs DC clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs DC Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 47 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

