Dubai, Sep 28 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss said a struggling David Warner was dropped from the playing squad against Rajasthan Royals to give the youngsters in the side a chance as they are already out of contention for a play-off berth in the Indian Premier League.

SRH beat RR by seven wickets, riding on half centuries from opener Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson on Monday night, after the team management decided to leave out star Australian Warner who has been struggling for form.

“We can't make the finals, so we made a decision that we want the youngsters to experience not just the matches, but time at the ground and around the set-up,” Bayliss said at the post match press conference.

“We have a number of young players who haven't even been to the ground, even as reserves, so we wanted to give them opportunity to come and experience a game. And that might continue for a few more games, we've got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and a squad of 18."

Bayliss said Warner was supporting his team-mates from the hotel.

“Dave obviously was watching the game at the hotel and giving his support to the boys. Just like everyone else. We're all in this together,” quipped the head coach.

Bayliss was specifically asked if this could be the beginning of the end of Warner at SRH, to which he said, “Look, that certainly hasn't been discussed.

“This is the last year before the major final (mega auction), those decisions will be made later. He (Warner) has been a great contributor to Sunrisers for a number of years and he's very well-respected. And with the amount of runs he has scored, I'm sure he has got a lot more runs in him in the IPL,” Bayliss signed off.

SRH, who are already out of reckoning for a play-off berth, next play against Chennai Super Kings on September 30 in Sharjah.

