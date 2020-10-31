Sydney [Australia], October 31 (ANI): Sydney Thunder have signed New Zealand quick Adam Milne to bolster their pace attack ahead of the 10th edition of the Big Bash League.

Milne, who made his debut for New Zealand in 2010, has bagged 25 T20I wickets in the 21 matches.

Meanhwile, Sydney Thunder head coach Shane Bond hailed the signing of Kiwi pacer, stating that a player like him is a real bonus for them in the entire tournament.

"Adam is fast, he can swing the ball at 140-plus km/h; he is a good fielder and is handy with the bat. When you have been to a World Cup, and some of the world's top competitions, you are a serious player and a hardened pro. The fact a player of Adam's quality is available for the entire tournament is a real bonus for us. On a personal level, I am really looking forward to working with him again," Bond said in a statement.

Besides Milne, Sydney Thunder's attack also boasts last season's highest wicket-taker Daniel Sams; former Australia limited-overs representatives Chris Tremain and Ben Cutting, Queensland speedster, Brendan Doggett, and all-rounder Nathan McAndrew.

Milne has been released from his Central Districts contract with the blessing of the organisation in order to play for the Thunder and they will look to replace Milne in the coming weeks.

"CD is a great club, with great people. I am glad the guys understand this is an opportunity that I felt was too good to turn down. It is a very exciting opportunity to play in the Big Bash League, one of the world's pinnacle T20 competitions," he said.

"You see Australia's passion for cricket reflected in the BBL. Things like the big crowds and the derbies in Sydney and Melbourne make it quite attractive for an overseas player to take part in a competition like that," Milne added.

Sydney Thunder BBL Squad: Callum Ferguson (C), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Adam Milne, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain. (ANI)

