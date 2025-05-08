New Delhi [India] May 8 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its heartfelt congratulations to Indian captain Rohit Sharma on a stellar and inspirational Test career, as he announces his retirement from the longest format of the game.

As he steps away from Tests and T20Is, he will continue to be a part of India's ODI campaigns.

From his debut in 2013 to his tenure as the 35th captain of the Indian Test team, Rohit Sharma's red-ball journey has been one of evolution, resilience, and exemplary leadership. Over 67 Tests, he scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and a career-best 212. But beyond the statistics, he leaves behind a legacy marked by unshakeable character, tactical astuteness, and commitment to Indian Cricket.

Rohit's transformation from a middle-order batsman to one of the world's most successful Test openers speaks volumes of his adaptability and hunger to succeed in the most demanding format of the sport. He embraced the challenges of Test cricket with a sense of responsibility and brought a blend of classical technique and attacking flair to the top of the order.

As captain, he guided India through an important phase of transition and injuries, leading the team in 24 Tests and securing 12 victories. His leadership inspired a generation, his batting enthralled millions, and his integrity remained exemplary throughout his distinguished career in whites.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI, said: "Mr Rohit Sharma's impact on Indian cricket transcends records and statistics. He brought a sense of calm and assurance to the team - both as a player and as a captain. His ability to stay composed under pressure and to consistently put the team's needs above his own made him a truly special player and leader. Indian cricket has been fortunate to have a figure like Rohit - someone who upheld the highest standards of professionalism and sportsmanship. He leaves behind not just a remarkable playing record, but a culture of discipline and selflessness that will inspire future generations."

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: "Mr Rohit Sharma has been a towering figure in India's Test journey - a captain who placed the team above all else, and a player who personified the values of discipline, humility, and excellence. Indian cricket is proud not just of his achievements, but of the dignity and integrity with which he conducted himself throughout his career. The BCCI expresses its deepest gratitude to him for his extraordinary service in whites. His legacy is etched permanently in the history of Indian cricket." (ANI)

