Brussels, Mar 29 (AP) Cercle Brugge goalkeeper Miguel Van Damme has died following a long fight against leukemia, his club said on Tuesday. He was 28.

Van Damme started in the Belgian first division in 2014 but played less than 50 games as his career was disrupted by the disease.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Says He Will be Very Emotional Thinking About AB de Villiers if RCB Wins IPL 2022.

He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016. He recovered but relapsed and announced in September 2020 that his treatment was no longer effective.

"Words are not enough to describe what we feel, even though we knew that things had not gone well for a while," Cercle Brugge said in a statement.

Also Read | Shane Warne Was Extremely Good at Playing Mind Games, Says Sachin Tendulkar.

"Miguel, your perseverance and strength to go for it over and over, setback after setback, was admirable. You are an example of positivism, persistence and fighting spirit. A source of inspiration for everyone who fights."

Van Damme is survived by his wife Kyana and his daughter Camille. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)