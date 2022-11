Al Rayyan (Qatar), Nov 24 (AP) Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Canada at the World Cup, spoiling the North American team's return to the tournament after 36 years.

The Canadians have yet to collect a point or even score a goal in four World Cup matches, which includes the three games from their debut in 1986.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E Points Table Updated Live: Spain Clinch Top Spot With Emphatic Victory Over Costa Rica.

Still, they outplayed second-ranked Belgium at times at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, with Alphonso Davies — the star of Canada's team — squandering the best chance when his penalty was blocked by Courtois.

With Eden Hazard ineffective and Kevin De Bruyne's passing unusually awry, Belgium often relied on the long ball from the back and that tactic led to the 44th-minute goal. Center back Toby Alderweireld split the defense with his pass and Batshuayi ran through to guide a left-footed finish into the far corner.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Being Calm and Compassionate Allows Me to Lead Well, Says Shikhar Dhawan.

Batshuayi was only playing because first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku was injured and could potentially miss the entire group stage. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)