London [UK], July 3 (ANI): After producing an impressive performance in the one-off Test against South Africa, young pacers Lauren Bell and Issy Wong have both gained their maiden call-ups as England women's team announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Wong bagged up three wickets during the contest in Taunton, while Bell scalped up two. The rain-curtailed encounter ended in a draw.

Alice Davidson-Richards, who smashed a brilliant century in the Taunton Test has also earned a recall to the ODI side. She last played the format in 2018 against India.

The squad will be led by Heather Knight and features other stars of the England team like Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone.

In an official statement released by England Cricket Board, Head coach Lisa Keightley said, "We have to keep looking forward and trying to improve as a team, and we were so delighted with the energy and skill that the four debutants brought in the Test match."

"I'm looking forward to hopefully seeing something similar in the ODI and throughout the rest of the summer, with new players putting their hands up to win games for England and selection becoming tougher and tougher as more players make a case to be included," she added.

The three-match series will be played in Northampton on 11 July and conclude in Leicester on 18 July.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt. (ANI)

