Liverpool [UK], July 10 (ANI): Liverpool on Friday announced that Ben Winterbottom has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The goalkeeper joined the Academy last year after impressing on several occasions against the Reds for his former team Blackburn Rovers.

The 18-year-old's debut in Premier League 2 was a memorable one, making a spectacular penalty save against Derby County.

He was also part of the U19 team which secured top spot in their UEFA Youth League group and the U21 team that took on Football League opposition in the group stages of the Leasing.com Trophy.

In December, Winterbottom was on the bench for the first team as a youthful side took on Aston Villa in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup. (ANI)

