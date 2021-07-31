Tokyo, Jul 31 (AP) Belinda Bencic of Switzerland won the women's tennis gold medal in singles and she could add another in doubles.

The 12th-ranked Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 for the first major title of her career.

Bencic will also contest the women's doubles gold-medal match on Sunday.

Bencic and Swiss partner Viktorija Golubic face the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova. (AP)

