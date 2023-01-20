Rohtak, Jan 20 (PTI) Bengal pacer Akash Deep returned with a career-best 10-wicket match haul as Bengal stormed into quarterfinals with a thumping innings and 50-run victory over Haryana in their Group A Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

Resuming the final day on a precarious 177/7 following on, Haryana managed to last only 10 overs and folded for 206 with Akash wrapping up the issue, dismissing Ajit Chahal and Amit Rana en route to a second successive five-wicket haul (5/51).

Akash's 5/61 in the first innings had brought the home team's downfall for a paltry 153 as he returned with his maiden 10-wicket match haul (10/112).

Mukesh Kumar (3/62) and Ishan Porel (2/42) also impressed as the the Bengal pace troika unleashed their fury on a challenging Lahli track.

Bengal posted a massive 419 in their first innings, thanks to Anustup Majumdar's gritty 145.

The victory helped the Manoj Tiwary-led side remain on top of Group A with 32 points from six games having won four and drawn two to sail into the quarters with a match in hand.

They next face Odisha at the Eden Gardens from Tuesday.

“Good win yes but we have a long way to go. There is no place for complacency. There is no place for celebration. We need to work hard and fight together as a team,” Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said.

Brief Scores

At Rohtak: Bengal 419. Haryana 163 and following on 206; 79 overs (Yuvraj Singh 78, Chaitanya Bishnoi 55; Akash Deep 5/51, Mukesh Kumar 3/62, Ishan Porel 2/42). Bengal won by an innings and 50 runs. Points: Bengal 7, Haryana 0.

At Meerut: Odisha 226 and 335/4; 96 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 145, Anurag Sarangi 91, Govinda Poddar 53 not out). Uttar Pradesh 362. Match drawn. Points: UP 3, Odisha 1.

At Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 346 and 263/3 declared. Nagaland 233 and 31/4. Match drawn. Points: Himachal Pradesh 3, Nagaland 1.

At Dehradun: Baroda 86 and 336/7. Uttarakhand 199. Match drawn. Points: Uttarakhand 3, Baroda 1.

