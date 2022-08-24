Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) Bengaluru FC have alleged that one of their players was racially abused during the team's game against Indian Air Force in the Durand Cup football tournament here.

The Indian Super League giants said they have raised the issue with the "relevant authorities".

The alleged incident took place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Tuesday.

"Bengaluru FC is aware of a racist comment made by a player from the opposition, towards one of our players, during the Durand Cup game that took place on Tuesday evening," the former ISL champions said in a statement.

"We are in touch with the relevant authorities in this regard.

"Our message is clear -- discrimination has no place anywhere. Football is for everyone."

Bengaluru FC registered their second consecutive win in the Durand Cup as they blanked Indian Air Force 4-0.

Roy Krishna (9th min), Sunil Chhetri (23rd min), Faisal Ali (71st min), and Siva Sakthi (93rd min) struck for The Blues as it secured a resounding win.

The goals came in early for Bengaluru, as Krishna opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

Skipper Chhetri soon doubled the lead as he sneaked one past IAF goakeeper Shibinraj following a well-directed cross from Prabir Das in the 23rd minute of the game.

Youngster Faisal Ali made it 3-0 after he received an unerring cross from midfielder Suresh Wangjam.

The goalfest was completed by another youngster, Shiva Shakti, as he beat the IAF goalie to make it 4-0 in the third minute of the stoppage time.

