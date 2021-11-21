Gangtok, Nov 21 (PTI) Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday appealed to the state sports department and All India Football Federation (AIFF) to provide financial aid to Sikkim Football Association (SFA) for the all round development of the sport in the state.

Bhaichung said football was the main sport for the Sikkimese youth but the state has not even been able to send its team to national events due to lack of funds.

Also Read | Inter vs Napoli, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Indian football captain Sunil Chettri was also discovered from the Santosh Trophy platform but it is sad to see that talent from Sikkim not being able to compete in these prestigious tournaments due to the lack of finances," Bhaichung said at a press conference.

Sikkim did not send its team for Santosh Trophy in the last outing because of financial problems and lack of training camp facilities outside the state.

Also Read | Bayern Munich to Penalize Unvaccinated Players With Wage Cuts.

"The weather in Sikkim is very cold but the tournaments are held in states where the weather is around 40 degrees. To make a capable team, we have to have training camps for our players outside the state for certain periods before a tournament, only then will we succeed," said the legendary footballer.

Bhaichung mentioned that Sikkim Cricket Association received around Rs 15 crore annually from the BCCI for the development of cricket in the state.

"If the same type of funding is provided to SFA, then there will be no looking back (for football in the state)," he said.

He also appealed to the state sports department to dedicate a stadium in Khel Gaon in East Sikkim to SFA where the association can carry out training and coaching camps for the various age group footballers, be it for men or women.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)