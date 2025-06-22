Cromwell [US] June 22 (ANI): Akshay Bhatia was tied-35th after a round of even par 70, which included an eagle in the Travellers Championship. Bhatia, fighting for a place in the FedEx Cup play-offs, is now Tied-35th and nine shots behind the trio of leaders, Scottie Scheffler (71), Justin Thomas (64) and Tommy Fleetwood (65), who were 9-under.

Bhatia birdied the third and eagled the sixth but dropped one shot on the fourth and a double on the 17th.

Scheffler had led after the first day, 8-under. On the second day, he had an early bogey on the sixth and then four birdies moved him to 11-under and he was the sole leader before he dropped a double on the Par-4 17th in the last of the USD 20 million Signature events this season.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy was 3-over through four holes en route to carding a 1-over 71. McIlroy is now 5-under and T-9.

Thomas carded five consecutive birdies from the 11th to the 15th on the way to 64. This season, he has had one win at the RBC Heritage and three runner-up results, while Scheffler is looking for a fourth victory this season.

Fleetwood, an eight-time DP World Tour winner, is in search of his first PGA TOUR victory.

Denny McCarthy (64) and Austin Eckroat (71) were at 7-under 133, followed by Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (70) and Nick Taylor (68). (ANI)

