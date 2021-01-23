Abu Dhabi, Jan 23 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut after struggling for birdies in the season-opening Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship here on Saturday.

Bhullar, who was even par after 12 holes when play was suspended on Friday night, did not drop a shot over last six holes, but was also unable to birdie any and stayed at par. With 72-72 he missed the cut by one.

Earlier, Sharma (76-73) also missed the cut.

"Not the start I was looking forward to in the Desert Swing, but I will come out stronger next week in Dubai," Sharma said.

Tyrell Hatton (65-68) saw his commanding overnight lead trimmed to one shot by Rafa Cabrera Bello (67-67) as the second round was completed in the morning.

World Number nine Hatton had opened up a five-shot lead over a group of players including four-time Major Championship winner Rory McIlroy (64-72) but play remained unfinished on Friday.

Among the players yet to complete were Hatton, McIlroy, Spanish pair Cabrera Bello and Nacho Elvira, and Australian Lucas Herbert.

Hatton dropped a shot on the 17th in his remaining five holes to slip to 11 under and Cabrera Bello pounced, making birdies on the 11th, 14th, 15th and 17th to sign for a second consecutive 67 and is now just one back.

Herbert also had a productive morning, picking up two shots in his final eight holes to move to eight under, while Elvira did the same after having ten holes to make up in the morning.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy made a single birdie on the 17th in his remaining four holes to complete the trio in a tie for third, three shots off the lead.

Five others -- Scotsman Stephen Gallacher, Thai Jazz Janewattananond, Frenchman Romain Langasque, Australian Jason Scrivener and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti -- were at seven under.

