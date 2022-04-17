Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday became the first Indian pacer to reach the milestone of 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League history.

Veteran Indian quick Bhuvneshwar scalped the 150th wicket while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings here at Dr DY Patil Stadium.

After the West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (174) and legendary Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga (170), SRH star is overall just the third pacer to bag 150 wickets in IPL.

Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157), Yuzvendra Chahal (151) and Harbhajan Singh (150) are the other three bowlers to have achieved the milestone.

In the match against PBKS, the 32-year-old put in an impressive performance for SRH as he took 3/22 from his four overs and combined with Umran Malik (4/28) to bowl out PBKS for 151. SRH batters chased the below-par score with seven balls left and grabbed the win by seven-wicket.

This is the fourth win of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 which have taken them to the 4th spot while for Punjab kings, this is their third loss in six games. (ANI)

