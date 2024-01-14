Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): After wrapping the T20I series against Afghanistan 2-0 with one game to go, India captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for the young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube for their performances in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday.

Jaiswal and Dube treated the Indore crowd with some thunderous hitting as India wrapped up the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a 6-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second game at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Also Read | Indian Women’s Hockey Team Registers Spectacular 3-1 Win Against New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

Rohit said that his team has ticked all the boxes right and he is "really proud" of the performance India has produced in the second T20I. Rohit became the first men's player with 150 T20I appearances.

"It is a great feeling, it has been a long journey starting way back in 2007. I've cherished every moment I have spent here. We have been clear with what we wanted to do, very clear message to everyone and when you see a performance like that, you can be really proud. One thing is talking about it, but to actually go there and play that way is a proud feeling. In the last two games, we've ticked a lot of boxes," Rohit said in a post-match presentation.

Also Read | Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan Shine With the Bat As India A Settle For A Draw With England Lions in Warm-Up Game.

India captain said after making a mettle in Test cricket Jaiswal has shown what he is capable of and what talent he possesses.

"They've had a great couple of years, Jaiswal has played Test cricket now and even T20I. He has shown what he is capable of. He has the talent and has a great range of shots," he added.

Dube played an unbeaten knock of 63 off 32 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes while Jaiswal scored a blistering 68 off 34.

Praising Dube, Rohit said the all-rounder can play spinners well and he is very well aware of his role.

"Dube is a big guy, very powerful and can take on the spinners. That is his role and he has come out and played two crucial innings for us," he added.

India and Afghanistan will lock horns in the third and final T20I of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)