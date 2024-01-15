Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai was seen checking Shivam Dube's bat after the Indian all-rounder played a match-winning explosive knock in the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024. Dube, who struck his second consecutive half-century (63 off 32) of the series in a winning cause, struck as many as five fours and four towering sixes which helped India chase down a 173-run target with 26 balls to spare and win the series 2-0. After the match, Omarzai was spotted having a look at Dube's bat as the players were making their way out of the ground. ‘Ek Dum Yuvraj Singh Jaise…’ Elated Fans React After Shivam Dube Scores Consecutive Half-Centuries, Helps India Bag Series Victory in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024.

