Doha [Qatar], May 23 (ANI): Indian football team is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the "challenges" they are likely to encounter when the side lock horns in forthcoming qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 slated to kick-off from June 3.

The Indian Football Team on Sunday shared the pictures from the training sessions. In the pictures, the players can be seen sweating it out on the field in order to prepare for the upcoming games.

"Preparing for the challenges in Doha," the Indian Football Team tweeted.

The Blue Tigers arrived safely at the Hamad International Airport Doha on Tuesday for India's three forthcoming matches.

India who are currently on 3 points from 5 matches in Group E are scheduled to play Asian Champions Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha.

The round of matches is being played in Doha in view of the COVID pandemic situation which doesn't allow the original format of home and away matches. India are currently on 3 points from 3 matches in Group E.

Meanwhile, star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that it's a matter of having three clean slates for the remaining matches in the World Cup Qualifiers and that it is up to the boys to script their own fates.

"The less we think about it, the better. It's past. But it's significant to remember what happened as it drives us to understand the part we need to work upon. We have three clean slates in front of us. It's up to us as to what we need to write upon them," said Sandhu in an official AIFF release. (ANI)

