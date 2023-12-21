London, Dec 21 (AP) The game that was abandoned after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the field will be replayed in full, the Premier League.

The league match between Bournemouth and Luton on Saturday was abandoned after Lockyer collapsed in the second half and received medical treatment on the field at Vitality Stadium. Luton said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game.”

The score was 1-1 at the time. The league said the game would be rescheduled for later in the season.

“The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League,” it said in a statement.

The league thanked the medical staff and others “for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone.”

Luton's latest update said the 29-year-old defender remained in the hospital and was undergoing tests. He was responsive and in stable condition Saturday night.

Lockyer previously collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery. (AP)

