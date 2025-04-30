London, Apr 30 (AP) Bournemouth striker Evanilson had a three-match ban overturned on Wednesday following his red card against Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Brazilian was dismissed in the 70th minute of the 1-1 draw with United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday following a challenge on Noussair Mazraoui.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Launches YouTube Channel To Share Inspirational Stories and Cricket Insights (Watch Video).

The suspension was removed after a successful claim of wrongful dismissal by Bournemouth, with Evanilson appearing to slip before taking out Mazraoui.

Evanilson will now be available to face Arsenal on Saturday, as well as for games against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Wish ‘Hitman’ As He Turns 38.

“An independent regulatory commission has removed Evanilson's three-match ban following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” read a statement from the Football Association.

“The AFC Bournemouth forward was sent off during the Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Sunday, 27 April, for serious foul play.”

Evanilson was originally shown a yellow card by referee Peter Bankes for his foul on Mazraoui. Following an intervention from the video assistant referee, the punishment was upgraded to red after Bankes watched replays of the incident on a pitch-side monitor.

United scored a stoppage-time equalizer to deny 10-man Bournemouth victory.

With four games to play, Bournemouth is in 10th place — a point adrift of both Fulham and Brighton as they chase European qualification.

“I'm frustrated, for us it's two points that are massive, big consequences,” Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said after the United match regarding Evanilson's dismissal.

“Now the repercussions are bigger because you don't have time to recover these points and it's two points that for us are very costly.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)