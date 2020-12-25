Melbourne, Dec 25 (PTI) The iconic Boxing Day Test starting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Saturday will be India's 100th match in the traditional format against Australia, the BCCI said on Friday.

The two countries first played a Test series in 1947-48.

"#TeamIndia will play their 100th Test against Australia when the teams square off in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the MCG, starting tomorrow," the BCCI tweeted.

In the 99 Tests, Australia have won 43 times while India has emerged victorious on 28 occasions. Twenty-seven fixtures were drawn affairs and one match was tied.

India have won three Boxing Day Tests out of the 13 matches, Australia have won eight while two were drawn matches.

Last time around, India had registered a 137-run win over Australia in 2018.

India are trailing 0-1 in the ongoing four-match Test series after losing the first day/night match by eight wickets. The visitors suffered the embarrassment of scoring their lowest Test innings score of 36 in their second essay.

India have made four changes in their playing XI while Australia are set to field an unchanged side at the MCG.

