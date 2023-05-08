Jake Paul and Tommy Fury before the fight in Saudi Arabia (Twitter: Photo/jakepaul)

London [UK], May 8 (ANI): YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul wants a rematch against the English professional boxer and reality television personality Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul is confident of a shot at redemption against Tommy Fury after losing out to him in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

The loss against Fury ended Paul's six-fight winning streak and unbeaten record, during which he had recorded emphatic knockout wins over former Ultimate Fighting Championship stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Paul, who is due to face Nate Diaz (UFC fighter) in Texas, US, on August 5, remains intent on a rematch against Fury after enormous interest in their initial meeting.

Paul had a rematch clause inserted into the contract for his initial fight with Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia, yet he elected not to pursue it as he wanted to fight Diaz.

"It's going to happen, it's going to happen for sure," Paul told Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix when asked about the rematch.

Talking about the fight in Saudi Arabia Jake Paul said, "I think it was a great fight, it was entertaining, it was the biggest pay-per-view buys in boxing for the last two years so I think we have to run it back.

"I have been in the gym since the day I got back from Saudi," Paul stated.

"I've been working out every single day, six days a week, filled with vengeance to come back and take what's mine because I know I can beat Tommy."

It was announced on December 21, 2019 that Paul would be making his professional boxing debut against the YouTuber AnEsonGib (known as Gib) on January 30, 2020, in Miami. (ANI)

