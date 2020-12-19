Cologne, December 19: Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52 kg) clinched a gold medal after he was given a walkover by Germany's Argishti Terteryan here at Cologne World Cup on Saturday. Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver medal after he sustained an injury from his semi-final bout and was eventually withdrawn from the final match.

"Update from Germany @Boxerpanghal wins gold, his opponent has given a walkover. #SatishKumar has picked up an injury from his semi-final bout and has withdrawn from the final match, on doctor's advice. He settles for a Silver Medal," Boxing Federation tweeted. Boxing World Cup 2019: Indian Boxers Pinki Rani, Sakshi Ensure Two More Medals in Cologne.

Boxing Federation's Tweet

Meanwhile, Manisha and Sakshi will take on each other in the women's 57kg category final late on Saturday. Pooja Rani suffered a defeat at the hands of Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn and had to settle with a bronze medal.

Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Hussamuddin too finished their stint at the showpiece event with bronze medals in the men's 57kg category. Earlier, Amit Panghal had won the semi-final against 019 World Championships bronze medallist Billal Bennama on Thursday.

