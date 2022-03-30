Doha, Mar 30 (AP) Former Brazil star Cafu released his official biography - 'Cafu Saga' - and held a book signing session in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

The book, written by Mariah Morais, was launched at 974 Stadium - one of eight venues that will host World Cup matches later this year.

Cafu, who lifted the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 before captaining the 2002 World Cup-winning team, hopes his biography will inspire Brazilian children to not give up on their dreams.

The book gathers memories recounted by family members, friends and coaches, and throws insights into Cafu's career, starting with the defender's early years before moving on to the highlights of his life in football.

"My father kept telling me every time I got home that there are barriers in life that only you can overcome. And in the end, I overcame this barrier. That's when I got home and told my dad I was a football player.

"I showed him the contract and I said: 'Father, the barrier is overcome and today I am a football player.' So I think this is a sentence that went in the book. That is one of the biggest and best sentences that will remain for the rest of my life," Cafu said. (AP)

