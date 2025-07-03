Rome, Jul 3 (AP) Brescia, the club that Roberto Baggio ended his career with, had its national license revoked and was kicked out of Serie C on Thursday after going bankrupt, the Italian soccer federation announced.

Brescia owner Massimo Cellino's failure to pay back millions in debts had already resulted in the club's relegation from the second division.

Brescia finished the season one point above the relegation zone but was then hit with a four-point penalty for financial irregularities that dropped the team to the third division.

Now Brescia — which was founded 114 years ago — will likely have to form an entirely new club and restart in Serie D.

Baggio played for Brescia from 2000-2004 when the northern team was in Serie A. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola briefly played alongside Baggio at Brescia in 2001-02.

Brescia last played in Serie A in 2019-20. (AP) AM

