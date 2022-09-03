Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad announced on Saturday that legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has been appointed the head coach of the side for upcoming seasons of the league.

SRH took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match vs Pakistan: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dubai.

"Announcement The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons. #OrangeArmy," tweeted the handle of the franchise.

Lara was part of team management in the last season as its strategic advisor and batting coach. For the first time ever, the stylish West Indies southpaw will be the head coach of a T20 team.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ATN and Vasantham TV: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs AFG Super 4 Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

The franchise also extended its thanks to outgoing coach Tom Moody.

"As his term with us draws to an end, we would like to thank Tom for his contributions to SRH. It has been a much-cherished journey over the years, and we wish him the very best for future endeavours," tweeted SRH.

Tom Moody was recently appointed as the Director of Cricket for Desert Vipers, a franchise for UAE's International Cricket League T20 competition.

Moody had a highly successful first stint with the franchise from 2013 to 2019, during which the side won their maiden IPL trophy in 2016 and reached the playoffs on four other occasions.

Following Trevor Bayliss' departure after a horrible 2021 season, in which SRH finished at the bottom of the points table with just three wins, Moody made his return to the franchise as its Director of Cricket. His second stint with the franchise was not very good as the team finished at number eight in the ten-team competition, gathering six wins and facing eight losses.

In the last two seasons, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the worst-performing team in IPL. Out of 28 matches, they have played, they have only won nine of them, lost 18 and one match ended in a tie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)