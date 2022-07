Birmingham [UK], July 3 (ANI): Former West Indies batter Brian Lara congratulated India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah after the pacer took a world record 35 runs from Stuart Broad in an over in Test cricket.

Bumrah displayed his prowess with the bat by taking 35 from Broad's final over in the first innings as India's tail wagged to help them amass a score of 416 in the fifth and final Test on day two at Edgbaston.

Also Read | WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2022 in Dominica.

Broad conceded a total of 35 runs of which 29 runs went to Bumrah's account. Thus the star Indian bowler surpassed the previous record held by West Indies great Brian Lara, Australia's George Bailey and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.

"Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done!" tweeted Lara.

Also Read | India vs England 5th Test 2022 Live Streaming Online, Day 3: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Lara took 28 off one Robin Peterson over back in 2003, while Bailey (2013) and Maharaj (2020) also shared the record.

Coming to the match, India have an edge on the rain-truncated Day 2 of the fifth and final Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham with captain Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack to take three of five wickets of the hosts after a power-packed batting performance.

At the end of the day, England's score in their first innings read 84/5, with Jonny Bairstow (12*) and Ben Stokes (0*) standing at the crease. India were bowled out for 416 earlier in the day.

England resumed things at 60/3 after Tea, with Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (6*) unbeaten on the crease. Root started off things nicely, hitting pacer Mohammed Shami for two fours in the first over after Tea.

Root-Bairstow added a total of 34 runs before pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Root for 31 after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant caught the ball which hit the edge of Root's willow.

This brought spinner Jack Leach to the crease, who had come up on the order as a night watchman. He could face only five balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Shami for a duck. The hosts found themselves in trouble, with half the team back in the hut at a score of 83 runs.

Skipper Ben Stokes was out next on the crease, with a duty to carry England throughout the remainder of the day safely. He did so, carrying the bat along with his partner at the end of the final session. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)