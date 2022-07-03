The second T20I of three-match series between West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played on June 03, 2022 (Sunday) in Windsor Park Dominica, Roseau at 11:00 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for West Indies vs Bangladesh second T20I match can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Brian Lara Congratulates Jasprit Bumrah for Breaking His Record of Most Runs Scored in a Single Over in Tests.

No outcome of the first T20 between WI and BAN could furnish on Saturday as rain washed out the play. Hosts after winning the toss decided to ball first. Bangladesh managed to make 105 for 8 in 14 overs. Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr. showed some fine bowling performances by taking 3/21(3) and 2/24(3) respectively. The match was first reduced to 16 and later to 14 overs in first innings due to rains interrupting several times during the play and was eventually called off without WI coming out to bat.

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Nicholas Pooran (WI), Litton Das (BAN), Devon Thomas (WI) can be taken as Wicket-keeper

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI), Brandon King (WI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Romario Shepherd (WI) could be our all-rounders

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Obed McCoy (WI), Nasum Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) could form the bowling attack

WI vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (WI), Litton Das (BAN), Devon Thomas (WI),Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI), Brandon King (WI), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Romario Shepherd (WI),Obed McCoy (WI), Nasum Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be named as the captain of your WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Romario Shepherd (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

