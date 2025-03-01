Preston (England), Mar 1 (AP) Burnley players refused to shake hands with Preston's Milutin Osmajic before their FA Cup game Saturday in solidarity with teammate Hannibal Mejbri, who had claimed the Montenegro forward racially abused him in their previous match.

Mejbri had said he received “disgusting" racial abuse from Osmajic, whose team said after their second-division game on Feb. 15 that he “strongly refuted the claims."

Also Read | Aiden Markram Injury Update: South Africa Star Opens Up on His Hamstring Injury After Leaving the Field During SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

On Saturday, during the traditional pre-game handshakes, Burnley players ignored Osmajic, who realized what was happening and pulled back his hand.

Osmajic scored just before halftime and then taunted Burnley fans with his celebration. Preston won 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Also Read | Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Italian Football Match on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Mejbri, a Tunisia international, was not in the squad Saturday.

Earlier this season, Osmajic was suspended for eight matches after biting an opponent during a heated match between Preston and Blackburn. Osmajic admitted to an act of violent conduct when he bit Blackburn defender Owen Beck late in the game on Sept. 22. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)