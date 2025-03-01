Karachi, March 1: Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klassen captained South Africa for most part of their 2025 Champions Trophy Group B match against England here on Saturday as Aiden Markram wasn't on the field for a long period due to a right hamstring issue. Broadcast visuals from Saturday’s game at the National Stadium in Karachi showed Markram going off the field soon after making a tremendous diving save at mid-off. An update from Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Markram will be back on the field to lead the Proteas. South Africa Beat England by Seven Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder Lead Stellar Bowling Effort As Proteas Enter Semi-Finals as Group B Toppers.

"Aiden Markram is experiencing discomfort in his right hamstring. As a precaution, he will not field for the remainder of the innings and will bat only if required. Heinrich Klaasen will captain for the rest of the match,” said the CSA. South Africa won the game by 7 wickets and Aiden Markram arrived for the post-match interview. When asked about his hamstring niggle, he said ' I think it’s alright, hopefully in the next few days, I can get good rest and recover.'

Markram had stepped in to be South Africa’s captain after regular skipper Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi were ruled out due to illness. The duo being ruled out has paved the way for Klassen and Tristan Stubbs to be included in the playing eleven for the match against England, South Africa's last league match.

South Africa, currently in second place in Group B, won over England to seal their spot in the semifinals. Previously, Australia became the first team to enter the semifinals after their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England are already out of contention after losing to all three of Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated.

But South Africa and Australia will find out their semifinal opponents only on Sunday night after India and New Zealand play their final Group A game of the eight-team tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. As of now, India will play their semifinal in Dubai on March 4, while the other last four game will be played in Lahore on March 5.

