Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Jan 25 (AP) A bus taking journalists back to Abidjan after an Africa Cup of Nations game crashed in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving several people injured.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday on the way from Yamoussoukro to Abidjan, Ivory Coast's largest city and commercial center, where most media are staying to cover the soccer tournament.

Also Read | 'At Such a Young Age' Novak Djokovic Posts Hilarious Story Praising Rohan Bopanna As Indian Tennis Star Becomes Oldest World No 1 in Men's Doubles.

The bus driver and his assistant were the most seriously injured from the impact to the front of the bus. They were taken to a hospital in Treichville, Abidjan for treatment.

Several journalists were also treated for minor injuries.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 1: Ben Stokes Opts to Bat First; See Playing XI of Both Teams.

They had traveled to Yamoussoukro on buses organized by COCAN, the tournament's organizing committee, to cover the Senegal-Guinea and Angola-Burkina Faso games in Groups C and D. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)