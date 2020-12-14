Melbourne [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced the fixtures for the 2020-21 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) with a full eight-round competition to begin on January 15.The 25th edition of the competition will be played in four blocks starting with matches from January 15 to 19 at Blundstone Arena (Hobart), CitiPower Centre (Melbourne), EPC Solar Park (Canberra), Karen Rolton Oval (Adelaide) and the WACA Ground (Perth).

The final will be held on March 27 at the home venue of the highest-ranked team and will be live-streamed on cricket.com.au.

Also Read | New Zealand Beat West Indies 2-0 to Become New World No 1 Test Team: Latest Sports News Updates Live December 14, 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Drew Ginn, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager, High Performance, said: "After one of the most successful WBBL tournaments to date, there's great anticipation ahead of the WNCL getting underway in January with Australia's best local talent again on the show."

"It's been really pleasing to have been able to deliver as much domestic cricket as we have so far this season and we're equally committed to doing everything we can to complete all eight rounds of the WNCL," he added.

Also Read | How to Watch Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Football Score Updates on TV.

Reigning champions, Western Australia will be out to retain the Ruth Preddy Cup after claiming their first title last season with a 42-run win against New South Wales.

Boasting 20 out of a possible 24 titles, New South Wales will again be one of the teams to beat. South Australia and Victoria will also be looking to add to their tally while the ACT, Tasmania, and Queensland will be eager to secure their first WNCL crown.

The WNCL was first played in 1996-97. Prior to this, the Australian National Women's Championship, which began in 1930-31, was played as an annual two-week tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)