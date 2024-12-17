Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday announced the rechristening of the spectator stands at the iconic Eden Gardens here in the names of war hero Col NJ Nair and India cricket legend Jhulan Goswami to honour their incredible achievements in their respective fields.

Colonel NJ Nair, popularly known as 'NJ', was a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army. He was the only serviceman to have been awarded both the highest (Ashoka Chakra) and second highest (Kirti Chakra) gallantry awards.

Goswami finished her international career with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, a world-record 255 wickets in 204 ODIs, and recorded another 56 dismissals in 68 T20Is.

"To pay tribute and honor the incredible achievements of valiant military war hero Col N.J. Nair and India cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, the CAB on Tuesday announced the decision to rename the spectator stands at the iconic Eden Gardens as a testament to their immense impact in their respective fields," the CAB, which hosted an event here, said.

Paying tribute to Col Nair and Goswami, CAB President Snehasish Ganguly said, "I proudly rename our stands in tribute to icons, Col N.J Nair and Jhulan Goswami. It is an honor for me like you all to be a part of this memorable evening which has given all of us an opportunity to salute the bravery and achievements of these two iconic personalities."

Terming the honour from the CAB a special moment in her life, Jhulan said, “I have never ever dreamt of this moment in my life. I had the honor and privilege of playing for India but to have a stand named after me is special.

"I thank CAB President Mr Ganguly, other office bearers, former office bearers, our dada (Sourav Ganguly) and everyone who were involved in my journey and have helped me and supported me."

Col Nair's son Shivan J Nair, who was felicitated by CAB President, said, "I take this opportunity to thank the CAB for honouring my father. I am truly honoured that a stand is being named after Col N.J Nair.”

Former BCCI and CAB President Sourav Ganguly, who was also present on the occasion, said, "Today is a special moment as we rename stands in name of two great people, Col N.J Nair and Jhulan. They both have achieved great things in their fields. Col Nair has made our nation proud with her role in Indian army while Jhulan has made us proud on the cricket field.”

