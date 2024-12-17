After the Test matches and the ODI series, Bangladesh and West Indies will be back in action in the second of the three-match T20I series. Bangladesh are 1-0 ahead in the series as they have won the first T20I by 7 runs. The pitch was not the best for batting and Bangladesh bowled really well to restrict West Indies ahead of the target. Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain and Mahedi Hassan were the stars for Bangladesh as they put up an all-round performance which only faced competition from Rovman Powell. Bangladesh will look to seal the series victory when they face the hosts in the second T20I at St Vincent. ‘Amra Korbo Joy’ Bangladesh Players, Support Staff Sing Bengali Rendition of ‘We Shall Overcome’ in Dressing Room After Beating West Indies by Seven Runs in WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Despite a good bowling effort, West Indies were not up to the mark with the bat in hand. The entire top order failed and the likes of Brandon King, Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran have to fire in order to West Indies have a realistic chance in the game. Captain Rovman Powell scored the bulk of runs in the previous game and this time he will need the support from the top order.

When is WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The West Indies national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team 2nd T20I is set to be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent on Wednesday, December 18. The WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2024 will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WI vs BAN 2nd T20 2024 Live Telecast?

Fans in India unfortunately, will not have access to live telecast of the West Indies vs Bangladesh series because there's no telecast partner. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2024 live telecast on any TV channel. For WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2024 online viewing options, read below. Rovman Powell Takes Suryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup Final-Inspired Catch To Dismiss Jaker Ali During WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

How to Watch WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I series 2024. Fans in India can watch the WI vs BAN 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass for the same which costs Rs 25. Fans can also buy a pass worth Rs 59 which will enable them to watch all the T20Is on FanCode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).