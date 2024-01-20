Madrid, Jan 20 (AP) Cadiz's winless run was extended to 17 games when it lost to Alaves 1-0 in the Spanish league on Friday.

One of Cadiz's only two victories all season came in its first league match against Alaves but although the third-from-bottom club matched the home side for spells, it rarely looked like repeating that victory.

Also Read | PKL 2023-24: Akshit Dhull's Raiding Brilliance Power Bengaluru Bulls to 16-Point Win Over Telugu Titans.

Luis Rioja scored from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half. Ivan Alejo was adjudged to have tripped Kike Garcia and Rioja sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The winger's second goal in three games lifted Alaves into 12th spot in La Liga, equal on points with Rayo Vallecano.

Also Read | India at Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024: Schedule, Athletes, Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in IST.

Cadiz, meanwhile, remained third to last. Pressure was mounting on coach Sergio González, who has seen his team earn no points in 2024 so far.

"We weren't bad until the penalty," Cadiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma told broadcaster DAZN. “But from there on it was all uphill.”

"We do not deserve this. Cádiz and its people do not deserve this. We must apologize to people, tell them that two years ago we were in a similar situation and we were able to reverse it.

"Of course we trust Sergio, he is our coach. Just like we trusted him when he arrived. There are lots of games still to play. We need people to trust us, too.”

Girona topped the league, a point ahead of Real Madrid, which has a game in hand. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)