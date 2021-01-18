Milan [Italy], January 18 (ANI): AC Milan on Sunday announced that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for coronavirus.

AC Milan said both the players are asymptomatic and self-isolating at home.

"AC Milan announces that Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday to all the whole team, while all other test results were negative," the club said in a statement.

"The Club promptly informed the health authorities. The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home. All the other team members will continue to be monitored closely according to the federal protocol," it added.

AC Milan are currently preparing for the Serie A clash against Cagliari, slated to take place on Tuesday.

The club's manager Stefano Pioli admitted that they are "two big absences" and said these are challenges that need to be faced with "determination and conviction".

"These are two big absences, but this is how it is this season. There are challenges and they can present themselves very quickly, and this is why we need to have a ready and complete team. So far, we've used our energy supplies well when we've been in emergency situations," the club's official website quoted Pioli as saying.

"We've got important qualities that will allow us to play well. This season is an unusual one for everyone, up until a month ago I had the whole group at my disposal. Given the general situation and that we're playing so often, things like this can happen. This is why the Club has provided me with an excellent squad, both in terms of numbers and quality. These are challenges that need to be faced with determination and conviction," he added. (ANI)

