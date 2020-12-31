New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Three days after bagging the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade award, Australia batsman Steve Smith on Thursday said he is humbled to get the honour and thanked all the supporters for showing faith in him.

He further said he is excited to see what the next decade has in store for him.

Taking to Twitter, Smith wrote: "Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I've had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can't wait to see what the next decade has in store for me."

On Monday, India skipper Virat Kohli was named the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was declared the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade.

Kohli was competing against teammate Rohit Sharma, former India skipper MS Dhoni, Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

Kohli is the only player to score 10,000-plus ODI runs in this decade. He smashed 39 centuries and 48 fifties during this period with an average of 61.83.

Former Australia skipper Smith scored 7,040 Test runs in this decade with an average of 65.79. He smashed 26 hundred and 28 fifties to accumulate those runs. Rashid was the highest wicket-taker in the T20Is as he scalped 89 wickets including three four-wicket hauls and two five-fors.

Earlier on Sunday, Kohli was named the skipper of ICC's Test Team of the Decade. Apart from Kohli, Ashwin was also included in the line-up. In the team, four players were from England, two from India, two from Australia, one from Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The Test Team of the Decade includes some notable names like Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara. The bowling side is covered by Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Ravi Ashwin.

Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (c) (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ben Stokes (England), Ravi Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England). (ANI)

